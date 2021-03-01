Seth Rogen Launches His Weed Company ‘Houseplant’ In The United States

Actor Seth Rogen launched his Toronto-based marijuana company in the United States on Monday.

Rogen’s goal has always been to have the company in the United States, according to his statement shared on Twitter.

Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant’s weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

“Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company,” Rogen tweeted alongside a video of the announcement. “And today I can say that my company Houseplant’s weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics.” (RELATED: Seth Rogen Admits He’s Smoked A ‘Truly Ungodly Amount Of Weed’ In Quarantine)

Rogen expanded on the company, “Houseplant,” in the video.

“If you know anything about me at all, I’m gonna assume it’s that I really love weed. But what you probably don’t know about me is that I’ve been working on my own weed company for the last 10 years, and we are finally ready to launch in America,” Rogen said in the video. “It’s called Houseplant, and what we’re doing is bringing you the best strains of weed that have been handpicked — and by that I mean hand-smoked — by me!”

“It’s just the weed that I love and that I wanna be smoking,” he continued.

The “Pineapple Express” star revealed that each strain of weed sold by the company is named after a type of weather system while plugging his “smoke all day” strain of weed named “Pancake Ice Sativa.”

Houseplant joined Canopy Growth Corporation in 2019. The company was founded by Rogen and his writing partner Evan Goldberg.