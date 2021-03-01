Spike Lee Working On 9-11 Documentary Highlighting The Lives Of People Affected By Terrorist Attack

Spike Lee is currently working on an HBO documentary about September 11, 2001, that will highlight the lives of people who were affected by the terrorist attack.

“As a New Yawker who bleeds orange and blue (the colors of New York City), I’m proud to have a ‘Spike Lee Joint’ about how our/my city dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19,” read a statement from the 63-year-old filmmaker, Variety reported Monday. (RELATED: Spike Lee Says ‘A Small Percentage’ Of Black People Will ‘Drink The Orange Kool-Aid’ And Vote For Trump)

“With over 200 interviews, we dig deep into what makes NYC the greatest city on this God’s earth and also the diverse citizens who make it so,” Lee’s statement added. “Over centuries pundits and straight haters have proclaimed NYC was dead and stinkin’, only to be proved wrong. You will lose ya money betting against New York, New York.”

The documentary “NYC Epicenters 9/11→ 2021½” will offer an “unprecedented, sweeping portrait of New Yorkers as they rebuild and rebound, from a devastating terrorist attack through the ongoing global pandemic,” Variety reported.

A post on the filmmaker’s Instagram page stated the upcoming film features more than “200 interviews of citizens with firsthand accounts” of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

“NYC Epicenters” will debut later this year on both HBO and HBOMax. It will be available in “commemoration of 9/11,” Lee’s post added.

Lee made headlines during the Trump administration for his controversial remarks on the former president and his supporters, once suggesting that “MAGA” actually means “roll back the clock” to slavery. He also compared Trump voters to “Nazis” and “slave owners.”