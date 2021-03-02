Graham Mertz Releases Awesome Hype Video

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz dropped an outstanding hype video for the fans Tuesday.

The face of the Badgers posted an Instagram video of his 2020 highlights, and this one will have people ready to run through a wall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

I know Mertz had his ups and downs in 2020, but we all saw just how high his ceiling can be. The young man is a superstar when he’s at the top of his game.

Look no further than what Mertz did to Illinois—that is proof the young passer can fire on all cylinders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

If Mertz takes another huge step this offseason, then the Badgers are going to be incredibly dangerous. All the pieces are there. We just need him to develop more as an all-around passer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

The energy and buzz surrounding him has not diminished at all, despite some rocky games last season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

The young man has an incredibly bright future, and I can’t wait to see what he does with it. He’s clearly fired up and ready to roll.