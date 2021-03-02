The Big 10 Is Down To 8 Teams Making March Madness In ESPN’s Latest Bracketology Projections

The Big 10 has lost a few teams in the latest bracketology projections from ESPN.

Joe Lunardi released his latest projections Tuesday morning, and the Big 10 is down to 10 teams in the tournament. Last week, we had 10 teams making it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of right now, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Maryland and Rutgers are all in the field. Michigan State and Indiana are both in the first four on the outside looking in.

So, the conference has dropped two teams from the tournament field since the latest projections. Is that a reason to panic?

No, but I really want to see 10 teams get in. I’d love to see more than 70% of the conference make March Madness.

Everyone loves harping on the Big 10. Hating on us is very fashionable, but there’s no doubt at all that we’re the most dominant basketball conference in America.

Nobody can step to us on the basketball court, and Michigan and Ohio State both have very realistic title shots.

March 19 can’t get here soon enough. Let’s hope Indiana and Michigan State both find a way to fight into the tournament. I’d love to see a solid 10 B1G teams in the field.