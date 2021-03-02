Boston Mayor Discourages Large Gatherings Ahead Of St. Patrick’s Day

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has suggested large gatherings for St. Patrick’s Day could become COVID-19 super spreader events, telling his constituents to cancel any plans for large gatherings.

Walsh claims that the celebrations for Saint Patrick’s Day have the potential to erase progress made in the fight against COVID-19, according to ABC News.

Walsh warns against large gatherings in Boston for St. Patrick’s Day https://t.co/lghr5m8Llp #7News — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) March 2, 2021

“There should be no large gatherings of any kind for Saint Patrick’s Day,” Walsh said Monday at a news conference, ABC News reports. “We are so close to a finish line here that what we don’t need now is a step backwards.”

Private gatherings across the state of Massachusetts are also limited to 10 people inside and 25 people outside, according to a Feb. 4 order by Governor Charles Baker. (RELATED: Boston Suspends Public School Reopenings After Surge In Coronavirus Cases)

“We’re trying to open more businesses, we’re trying to get fans in the stands at Fenway and the Garden,” Walsh went on to say, according to ABC News.

“Hopefully a year from now, Saint Patrick’s Day, there will be no real rules or regulations in place and we’ll be able to have the fun and the celebration we all want to have,” Walsh said on the cancellation, reports ABC News.

Walsh previously canceled St. Patrick’s Day parades and celebrations in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes as Texas has decided to end mask mandates and reopen their economies.