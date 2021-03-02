Colin Cowherd Doesn’t Rank Patrick Mahomes As A Top-Four NFL Quarterback

Colin Cowherd dropped an insane opinion Tuesday about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Cowherd ranked the best values for quarterback entering the 2021 season and broke down the top eight players into two tiers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Would you like to guess which tier Mahomes ended up in? The second one! He was behind Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

I sometimes have to wonder whether Cowherd does this stuff on purpose in order to incite a reaction online.

I mean, who the hell could honestly believe Mahomes isn’t a top two quarterback by any metric? It’s laughable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

I don’t care how you define “value” in the NFL, but there’s no shot Mahomes is outside the top two spots. Even as the highest paid quarterback in NFL history, he’s still a bargain.

The man already has a ring, has played in three AFC title games and appeared in two total Super Bowls at the age of 25.

Mahomes is a video game character and the kind of talent you might see once every 25 years. To pretend otherwise is to lie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

Pick it up, Cowherd! Pick it up!