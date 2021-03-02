Dan Campbell On Roster Decisions: ‘A True Alpha Knows When It’s Time To Concede’

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell continued to be a content machine Tuesday with another glorious quote.

According to Stacey Dales, Campbell was talking about who would make final roster decisions between him and GM Brad Holmes, and he said, "A true alpha knows when it's time to concede."

#Lions new HC Dan Campbell when asked about final roster decisions between he and GM Brad Holmes: “A true alpha knows when it’s time to concede.” — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 2, 2021

Dan Campbell has exceeded all expectations in Detroit, and we haven’t even made it to the draft yet.

When we hired him, we knew we were getting a guy with some great views on being tough and being a competitor.

However, I never expected him to be this kind of content machine. Dan Campbell is what would exist if you asked me to write my dream fictional coach.

The man is so aggressive that he probably takes the brakes off of a car as soon as he buys. He’s 100% the kind of guy I want in my foxhole.

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

I can’t wait to follow Campbell into battle. Godspeed, Coach. Godspeed! We’re all riding with you!