Elon Musk Says He’s Creating A New City In Texas And Has Already Chosen A Name

Elon Musk revealed he plans to create a new city in the state of Texas and is already floating a name for the project.

The city will be called Starbase, according to a tweet shared by Musk on Tuesday.

Creating the city of Starbase, Texas — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

“Creating the city of Starbase, Texas,” he tweeted. “From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars.”

One Twitter user asked the CEO of Tesla Motors if the city was going to be dog friendly.

“Very much so & its leader shall be The Doge,” he responded.

It’s unclear where the city will be, but it will be “an area much larger than Boca Chica,” Musk said. Boca Chica is the city Texas’ SpaceX launch pad is located in.

It’s not surprising to me that Musk wants to create his own city in Texas. He first revealed he had moved to Texas in December. Musk revealed it was his business interests that fueled his move to the state, as previously reported.

Musk isn’t the only hyper-celebrity to make the move to Texas. Podcaster Joe Rogan made the move from California to Texas in 2020, KSAT reported.

If there are dogs in this new Texas city, then it’ll be great. Anything Musk pours money into seems to do well, so maybe Starbase will be the next big city in Texas.