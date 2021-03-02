Fox News’ Janice Dean Credits Daily Caller For Investigation Into Gov. Cuomo And Nursing Home Deaths

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean credited the Daily Caller for its investigative reporting into the New York state nursing home scandal during a Monday night interview.

“The Daily Caller … broke the story of the fact that this governor was covering up the numbers and he wasn’t counting those that died in the hospital, like my mother-in-law,” she told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“You have been on this story from the very beginning,” Dean told Carlson. “In May, when I decided to come on your program and talk about the fact that we lost my husband’s parents.” (RELATED: ‘Such Arrogance’: Democratic NYC Councillor Says Gov. Cuomo Has Done Nothing ‘Except Lie To People’)

The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) reported on May 15, 2020, that New York had hidden the amount of people who had died of the coronavirus in reports that concerned nursing home deaths. The New York State Department of Health admitted the omission in a statement to the DCNF.

Dean lost both of her in-laws to coronavirus while they resided in New York nursing homes. Dean has previously criticized New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s March 25 nursing home order that sent thousands of coronavirus patients into assisted-living facilities in New York. The order was rescinded on May 11.

In response to a question about why the media seems more willing to pounce on Cuomo for a string of sexual harassment allegations than for his role in the nursing home scandal, Dean replied, “I think it’s easier to get on to the MeToo train than to actually admit that these lawmakers have been complicit for 10 months, now that we’re into a potential criminal investigation of this governor, his mandate and the killing of 15,000 seniors. And, as you said, the coverup.”

Dean also speculated that Cuomo’s political days may be numbered because “we’re into a Biden administration and they finally feel like now is the time to shine a light on this governor and the fact that, yes, he probably is criminally responsible for making that order, signing it and putting it into effect for 46 days.”

While praising the Daily Caller and Tucker Carlson for pursuing the nursing home story, she said much of “the media was complicit” in avoiding the story. (RELATED: Janice Dean Wonders If Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy Will Include ‘In Memoriam’ Section For Nursing Homes)

Dean also noted that some, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, are suggesting there might be a money trail between Cuomo and the nursing homes.

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has called for Cuomo to be prosecuted for his role in the alleged coverup while Democratic New York Assemblyman Ron Kim has said the state assembly is “inching toward” an impeachment probe and that he is willing to cooperate with any federal investigation into Cuomo’s mishandling of nursing homes.