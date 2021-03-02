Headless Body Pulled Out Of New York Bay

A headless body was removed from the New York Bay on Monday, police told the New York Post.

A jogger running on Belt Parkway pedestrian path near Oliver Street in Brooklyn saw the floating body in the water around 12:45 p.m. the same day, according to the Post.

The man called the police and the New York Police Department (NYPD) Harbor Unit came and pulled the body from the water. The body was missing a head and arms, according to the Post. The body was also missing one leg, according to the report.

NYPD’s Harbor Unit pulls headless body from waters off of Brooklyn https://t.co/1ttySQnN1h pic.twitter.com/rZpx9rPwmq — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) March 2, 2021

A detective from the NYPD confirmed to the Daily Caller that police did respond to a call for an unconscious and unresponsive individual but would not elaborate on whether the unidentified deceased person was missing any limbs. (RELATED: Man, Woman Found Dead At Base Of Cliff, Authorities Say)

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and the individual was pronounced dead on scene, according to police. Police have yet to release information about the individual’s age or name.

The city’s medical examiner will determine how the individual died and the investigation remains ongoing, police say.