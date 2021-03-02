Irina Shayk Opens Up About Parenting With Ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk opened up about parenting with ex Bradley Cooper, their daughter, Lea, and said she’s not going to open up about her “past relationship” with the actor.

“I never understood the term co-parenting,” the 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared Tuesday during an interview with Elle magazine.

“When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad,” Shayk added, calling the 46-year-old actor “the most amazing dad” to their daughter. “Co-parenting is parenting.” (RELATED: Irina Shayk Says She’s Finding ‘New Ground’ After Life With Bradley Cooper)

However, the supermodel stopped short of talking about the four years she and Cooper were together before they split up in 2019, “Today” noted.

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” Shayk explained. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

She also explained she doesn’t care to read what is written about her in the media. “I don’t read what is out there,” Shayk said. “Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles (about me), they’re doing their job.”

“I’m concentrating on my life and my friends,” she added. “The rest is just noise.”