Psaki Wishes McEnany ‘The Best,’ Says She’d Agree To Join Her As Guest On Fox News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she’d be “happy to go on a range of” TV shows — including one with former White House press secretary and new Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany.

Psaki was asked to comment about McEnany’s new role at Fox News during Tuesday’s press conference, with one reporter wondering if she had any “good wishes” for her predecessor. Psaki said she’d be willing to go on many shows and suggested she’d even agree to being a guest for the former press secretary if McEnany ended up getting her own time slot.

“Sure,” Psaki said after being asked about McEnany’s new gig. “I’ve done Fox News Sunday twice now. I’m happy to go on a range of shows.”

Psaki went on to say that she knew McEnany “a little bit” from their time as CNN contributors, where they “did a few shows … together.”

“Like many Americans, we disagree on political issues but we talked about our families, our spouses, sports — all sorts of things — in the green room,” Psaki added. “And I certainly wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Fox News’ announcement followed a financial disclosure report revealing McEnany’s apparent plans to work with the network beginning January 2021. The network denied that McEnany was a contributor at the time. (RELATED: Financial Disclosure Report Reveals Kayleigh McEnany Has New Gig At Fox News, But The Company Is Claiming Otherwise)