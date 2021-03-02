Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Says ‘Life Did A 180,’ Reacts To Newfound Fame Following Biden’s Inauguration

Kamala Harris’ step-daughter, Ella Emhoff, said her “life did a 180” after a top modeling agency spotted her at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“The past month’s been pretty crazy,” the 21-year-old said during an interview for “Good Morning Vogue” on Monday. (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Debuts On Runway After Top Modeling Agency Spotted Her At Biden’s Inauguration)

“I realized it was going to affect everyone in my life, and you guys are the closest ones to me,” she added. “It’s all been so fast.”

Look who it is in the @proenzaschouler show. Hello, Ella Emhoff! pic.twitter.com/ojjYRgXml5 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 18, 2021

Proenza Schouler talked about choosing Ella Emhoff as their fall collection muse and star and reimagining today’s all-important power suit for the next generation. https://t.co/wz0538b8nz pic.twitter.com/KcXyBSPX68 — WWD (@wwd) February 18, 2021

“I have to be honest, I wasn’t expecting this,” Emhoff continued. “I think life really did a 180.”

Ella, who is the daughter of second gentlemen Doug Emhoff, signed with IMG Models after she was spotted at Biden’s inauguration, CNN reported.

“I definitely lost a little sleep the night before,” Emhoff previously shared in a recorded video ahead of her runway debut in February during New York Fashion Week.

“I mean I’m walking for the first time, I’m in a professional environment for the first time … It was a very epic first experience with the fashion world,” she said.