Kayleigh McEnany Joins Fox News As Contributor

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds Briefing At The White House

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is officially joining Fox News as a contributor, the network announced Tuesday.

The news comes after a financial disclosure report in January indicated McEnany had signed a contract to work with the network. Fox News, however, denied at the time that the former White House press secretary had nabbed a gig with them.

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner announced the new contributorship on her show Tuesday.