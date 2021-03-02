Kayleigh McEnany Joins Fox News As Contributor

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is officially joining Fox News as a contributor, the network announced Tuesday.

The news comes after a financial disclosure report in January indicated McEnany had signed a contract to work with the network. Fox News, however, denied at the time that the former White House press secretary had nabbed a gig with them.

Kayleigh McEnany has joined the Fox News family. “It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future,” Harris Faulkner just said on air — Brian Flood (@briansflood) March 2, 2021

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner announced the new contributorship on her show Tuesday.