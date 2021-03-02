Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her

Meghan Markle’s representative denied that a former advisor to the Duchess filed a bullying complaint against her.

Markle’s statement of denial followed a report published Tuesday by The Times. Royal aides told the outlet that a bullying complaint had been filed against Markle. The royal sources reportedly approached the outlet because they felt like a “partial version” of Markle was portrayed in Oprah Winfrey’s sit-down interview with the Duchess and Prince Harry. (RELATED: Royal Biographer Criticizes ‘Melodramatic’ Promos For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Interview)

Markle’s spokesperson called the allegation a “calculated smear campaign” in a statement to the outlet.

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” Markle’s representative told The Times.

“We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet,” the rep continued. “It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the Sussexes’ spokesperson said in the statement, which was also shared with Harper’s Bazaar.

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good,” the statement read.