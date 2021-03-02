Nancy Pelosi Tweet From 2015 Resurfaces With Photo Of Her And Cuomo Discussing Sexual Assault

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had a 2015 tweet resurface Monday night with a photo of her and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faces a number of sexual harassment allegations.

In the tweet there is a photo of Pelosi sitting next to Cuomo on a panel where they allegedly discussed sexual assault. Three different women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, including two former employees, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, who say he harassed them in the workplace.

Cuomo apologized Sunday to anyone who misunderstood his “levity and banter” as “unwanted flirtation.”

“Too many women are sexually assaulted while in college. Joined @NYGovCuomo to discuss why #EnoughIsEnough!” Pelosi said in the tweet.

Co-founder of The Federalist Sean Davis shared the tweet Monday night, saying: “Oh.”

The conservative group the Reagan Battalion also shared the tweet saying: “So when are you calling for his resignation, Madam Speaker?”

Radio host Rich Zeoli joined others in sharing the tweet of Pelosi and Cuomo, adding: “Perfect.” (RELATED: Pelosi Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Cuomo ‘Serious And Credible’)

Pelosi released a statement Monday, saying there needs to be due process and that the allegations “deserve to be heard.” (RELATED: Third Woman Accuses Cuomo Of Sexual Misconduct)

“The women who have come forward with serious and credible charges against Gov. Cuomo deserve to be heard and to be treated with dignity. The independent investigation must have due process and respect for everyone involved,” Pelosi said in the statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have both called for an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.