POLL: Americans More Concerned About Violence Over The Summer Than Capitol Riot

A new poll found that Americans are more concerned about the violence over the summer than they are about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Out of 1778 respondents, 55% said that they were more concerned with the “violence in American cities,” and 45% said that they were more concerned with the “incident at the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” a new Harvard/Harris poll found. The majority of respondents – 54% – called the Capitol riot an “armed insurrection” instead of “a protest that then turned violent.” (RELATED: The National Guard Has Been In DC For 50 Days, And It’s Still Unclear When Troops Can Return Home)

Harvard/Harris poll: Which do you find more concerning – the violence in American cities during the summer or the riots at the Capitol on January 6th? 55% Violence in the cities

45% January 6th riot — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 2, 2021

People also were more confident that the Capitol rioters would be punished compared to the rioters over the summer. Of those polled, 65% percent said that they believed “the perpetrators of violence at the U.S. Capitol will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” compared to 48% who said that they believed “the perpetrators of violence in America’s cities over the summer are being looked for and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Americans were more likely to say that antifa is a terrorist organization than the Proud Boys, the survey found. While 71% of respondents said that antifa is a domestic terrorist group, 66% said that the Proud Boys are a domestic terrorist group.

The Proud Boys have been declared a terrorist organization in Canada and their leader, Enrique Tarrio, was banned from Washington D.C. after the group clashed with protesters and allegedly burned a Black Lives Matter banner. Antifa participated in many of the violent riots that occurred nationwide over the summer, and former President Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced the group and said that they should be declared a terrorist organization.

The Harvard/Harris poll surveyed 1,778 registered voters between February 23 and February 25.