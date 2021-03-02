Editorial

Rece Davis Agrees To A New Deal With ESPN, Will Remain As A Star Of College GameDay

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Rece Davis is sticking around at ESPN and will continue to be one of the stars of College GameDay.

ESPN announced Monday that the network’s superstar has agreed to a “new multi-year deal,” and “will continue to bring his knowledge & passion” to College GameDay. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No matter what you think about ESPN, I think we can all agree that this was a great decision. Rece Davis is one of the best in the business, and it’s not up for debate.

He’s insanely intelligent, great on TV and has been one of the main pillars of College GameDay for years.

You know you’re in for a great Saturday morning whenever you roll out of bed, grab some coffee and fire up GameDay to see Davis and the rest of the crew.

 

I also had the chance to speak with Davis at the end of 2019, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a nicer guy.

I can’t wait to see what lies ahead for Davis and GameDay. As a college football fanatic, I’m pumped that he’s not going anywhere.