Sam Dekker And Frank Kaminsky Discuss Their Back-To-Back Final Four Runs

Wisconsin basketball legends Sam Dekker and Frank Kaminsky recently came together to discuss their back-to-back Final Four runs.

The two men were the stars of Wisconsin’s Final Four trips in 2014 and 2015, and both men narrowly missed out on a ring the latter season when it was stolen off our finger against Duke. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact that the Duke game still stings, this interview with Jeff Goodman is a great way to prepare for March Madness.

Make ‘Em Believe Get yourself in the March Madness mood by listening to @FSKPart3 and @dekker on @TheFieldOf68’s “68 Shining Moments”https://t.co/mjyoitzNOC — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 1, 2021

I could listen to former Wisconsin players tell stories all day long about March Madness. The 2015 game against Kentucky might be remembered as the greatest game of the past decade in college basketball.

The Wildcats were loaded with major NBA talent and the Badgers were the veteran team led by Bo Ryan. It was the definition of two different styles competing.

Unfortunately, we all know what happened next. Wisconsin was robbed against Duke in the title game, and we went up as runner-ups instead of champions.

Being at Wisconsin during Bo Ryan’s final seasons and our Final Four runs was awesome. I’ll never forget the memories of day drinking and hitting up State Street while hammered.

Now, it’s time for Wisconsin to get back there. Let’s get the job done down the stretch in March.