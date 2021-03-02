Selena Gomez Announces Release Date For Spanish EP

Selena Gomez definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she announced the release date for her upcoming Spanish EP.

The 28-year-old pop singer made the reveal with a post on Instagram for her hundreds of millions of followers, along with the track list for her new music titled, “REVELACIÓN” coming out March 12. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

The post included artwork of the “Wolves” hitmaker with her hair pulled back in a braid with a red ribbon throughout on a red back drop for the shot. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

The new music includes such song titles as “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake and “Buscando Amor,” among several others.

It comes after the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star revealed last year she “felt pressure” to “seem more adult” in her music videos for her second album “Revival.”

“I just did things that weren’t really me,” the superstar singer shared with Allure magazine in her cover story.

“There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival,” she added. “[I felt] the need to show skin… I really don’t think I was [that] person.”