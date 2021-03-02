‘I’m Winning. Guaranteed’: Shaquille O’Neal To Make All Elite Wrestling Debut

Former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal is set to make his All Elite Wrestling debut on Wednesday’s episode of “Dynamite.”

O’Neal and Jade Cargill will take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, according to the Associated Press.

.@SHAQ is wrestling this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite and it got us thinking… What is the big fella gonna wear to the ring? ???? Well, we mocked up a few different AEW inspired looks for him pic.twitter.com/OUe3p1HOYg — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 1, 2021

"Oh, I'm winning," O'Neal told the outlet. "Guaranteed."

“I’m the type, I can never back down from a challenge,” O’Neal told the Associated Press. “I’m not a professional wrestler, but I’ve been in a match before. I’ve got a lot of moves in my arsenal. When you step inside somebody’s world, you have to stick to what you’re masterful at. I’m not acrobatic. I’m not going to be jumping off the ropes. I’m coming with the power game. When I get hands on him, I’m going to display this power.”

“I’m the type that if I have a look and see you do it, I got it,” O’Neal reportedly added.

This isn’t the first time Shaq has stepped into the wrestling ring.

I can’t imagine Shaq being that good at wrestling, but maybe he’ll prove me wrong. He’s 7’1″ and that’s a lot of body to move around. However, he has wrestled in the past and could easily do well in this fight.