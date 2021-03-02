Rapper Sheck Wes Signs With A Pro Basketball Team In France

Rapper Sheck Wes is headed to France to play pro basketball.

The American-born musician recently agreed to a deal with Paris Basketball, and will join the team in May, according to a Monday Instagram post from the team.

Paris Basketball plays in France’s second tier league.

This is a fascinating situation for Wes, who never even played college basketball. He set the music industry on fire a couple years ago with “Mo Bamba,” and he’s now a pro basketball player.

How many rappers have successfully become pro athletes? The answer isn’t many at all.

I know a decent amount of information about European basketball, and I can promise you that Wes isn’t going to get rich playing in France’s second tier league.

There’s a ton of money to be made in Europe, but you have to be playing at the top levels of a handful of countries. It’s not going to happen in a lower division in France.

At the same time, he’s chasing his dream. If he thinks he can do music and play pro ball, then more power to him. I think he might be in for a bit of a reality check, though. European basketball isn’t nearly as glitzy and glamorous as the NBA, especially at the lower levels.

I can’t wait to see what kind of stats he puts up!

