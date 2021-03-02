Rapper Sheck Wes Signs With A Pro Basketball Team In France

Rapper Sheck Wes is headed to France to play pro basketball.
The American-born musician recently agreed to a deal with Paris Basketball, and will join the team in May, according to a Monday Instagram post from the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Paris Basketball plays in France’s second tier league.
View this post on Instagram
This is a fascinating situation for Wes, who never even played college basketball. He set the music industry on fire a couple years ago with “Mo Bamba,” and he’s now a pro basketball player.
How many rappers have successfully become pro athletes? The answer isn’t many at all.
View this post on Instagram
I know a decent amount of information about European basketball, and I can promise you that Wes isn’t going to get rich playing in France’s second tier league.
There’s a ton of money to be made in Europe, but you have to be playing at the top levels of a handful of countries. It’s not going to happen in a lower division in France.
View this post on Instagram
At the same time, he’s chasing his dream. If he thinks he can do music and play pro ball, then more power to him. I think he might be in for a bit of a reality check, though. European basketball isn’t nearly as glitzy and glamorous as the NBA, especially at the lower levels.
View this post on Instagram
I can’t wait to see what kind of stats he puts up!