Editorial

Caden Sterns Says His Job Prospects Were Threatened If He Didn’t Participate In ‘The Eyes Of Texas’

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 31: Caden Sterns #7 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a stop in the third quarter against the Utah Utes during the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Former Texas football player Caden Sterns was allegedly threatened over not wanting to participate in “The Eyes of Texas.”

The iconic song for the University of Texas is a major part of the football program, but has caused problems recently because some believe it has racist roots. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sterns, who entered the draft after this past season, tweeted late Monday afternoon that he was told by some alumni to go along with the song or he and other players “would have to find jobs outside of Texas.”

Sterns claims come after it was made public that several wealthy boosters threatened to pull funding if the song was canceled.

I don’t know whether or not Sterns is telling the truth, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he was. For those of us who have seen “Pony Express,” there’s a similar scene in the documentary.

Eric Dickerson claimed he was told that if he didn’t play for Texas, he’d never be able to find employment in the state.

Texas boosters wield a substantial amount of power in the state, and we all know how crazy college football fans can get.

 

We’ll see what the school ultimately decides to do, but given the financial threats from boosters, I wouldn’t expect “The Eyes of Texas” to go anywhere in the near future.