‘The View’ Uses Cuomo Accusations To Bash Donald Trump And Jim Jordan: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro used accusations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to complain that Republicans were not held accountable.

During the Tuesday broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” cohosts Hostin and Navarro said they supported due process and a thorough investigation into Cuomo’s comments and behavior — but argued that Republicans like former President Donald Trump, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn had escaped similar scrutiny. (RELATED: ‘Utterly Ghoulish’: Meghan McCain And Sunny Hostin Join Forces, Lash Out At Gov. Cuomo Over Nursing Homes)

WATCH:

Hostin weighed in first after cohost Whoopi Goldberg mentioned a number of calls — from both sides if the political aisle — for Cuomo’s resignation.

“You know, I understand that people are concerned, I understand that they’re calling for him to resign but I think the appropriate course here is the independent investigation by the attorney general, by Attorney General Letitia James,” Hostin said.

Hostin went on to mention Cawthorn and Jordan, adding that while she wanted to see Cuomo face a full and fair investigation, she would also like to see everyone held to the same standard she advocated in his regard.

“It’s high time for us to look into this type of behavior and say enough is enough,” she said.

Navarro agreed with Hostin, pivoting immediately to name the Republicans she thought had not been investigated as thoroughly as they should have been.

“Look, I’m very bothered by this on a bunch of different aspects. First, you know, I think all those people that Sunny just alluded to — all those people who are pouncing on Cuomo but remained silent on the over two dozen sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump and are remaining silent against the allegations against Madison Cawthorn. They are hypocrites and it’s appalling,” Navarro said.

“What we need to focus on is holding everybody to the same standard and that sexual harassment, there needs to be a zero tolerance policy whether it’s a president you idolized, governor you like, a boss you like, a friend or a stranger. That should not matter. What should matter is getting to truth, not rushing to judgment, not trial by Twitter,” she concluded.