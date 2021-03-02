Thieves Steal 185 Gallons Of Beer Being Aged In A Sunken Ship

Some thieves in Argentina recently pulled off a heist for the ages.

According to The New York Times, thieves stole 185 gallons of "artisanal beer" from a sunken ship in Argentina. The owners of three breweries in the country had left the beer there to age, and discovered last week that it had been stolen.

The NYT wrote that the beer aging situation was a “first-of-its-kind monthslong experiment in deep-water beermaking,” and it’s not really clear right now how the thieves managed to locate the beer and break it loose.

Sabotage is still being an option looked at, and the breweries have asked the authorities to investigate the situation as a crime, according to the same report.

Obviously, I never endorse crime, but it’s hard to be overly mad about this situation, especially as a man who loves beer. The optics of it seem pretty cool.

A bunch of thieves, strapped on scuba gear, found a sunken ship with aging beer and stole it all. If you’re going to be a villain, you might as well be one who pulls off awesome heists.

The question now is what will happen to all the beer. I’d imagine if someone tried to sell it that it’d be flagged pretty quickly as it’s unique.

That means these people have to drink it all themselves or give it to close friends. That kind of diminishes the overall coolness of the heist, but it still makes a hell of an awesome story.

