Rapper TI And Wife Tiny Deny Allegations Of Rape, Kidnapping After 30 Women Come Forward

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny denied allegations of rape, kidnapping and drugging brought against them by roughly 30 women.

The attorney representing the accusers, Tyrone A. Blackburn, called for California and Georgia to investigate the allegations against Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, which ranged from forced drugging and kidnapping, to rape and intimidation, Page Six reported Monday.

T.I. was most famous for his rap music including hit songs such as “Live Your Life” and “Whatever You Like.” The Grammy award-winning rapper has released 11 studio albums. His wife Tiny, with whom he shares two children, was a famous R&B singer.

One of the accusers reportedly claimed she was hired to do a private dance for the couple in 2018. The unidentified woman alleged that the couple forced her to take drugs and engage in sexual acts with other women. Another woman accused T.I. and Tiny of drugging a teenager who was working as an assistant for the couple in 2015, according to Page Six.



“[T.I.] and [Tiny] deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations,” the couple’s defense attorney Steve Sadow told Page Six in a statement. “We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

“These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media,” Sadow reportedly continued. “The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

Sadow also denied trying to bargain to kill the story after the Blackburn, the plaintiffs’ attorney, accused the lawyer of such in emails, according to Page Six.

“That is patently false,” Sadow told Page Six. “I reached out to see if he would share any information … Blackburn repeatedly refused to provide the names of his accuser-clients or any corroborating or supporting evidence.”