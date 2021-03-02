Tractor Trailer Crash Near US-Mexico Border Kills At Least 15, Authorities Say

At least 15 people are dead after a crash in California near the Mexico-American border, according to officials.

The vehicle was traveling on Norrish Road near State Route 115 early Tuesday morning when it ended up “in the direct path” of a semi-truck traveling on the highway as well, California Highway Patrol officer Arturo Platero said, according to CNN.

#ImperialValley All lanes of NB & SB SR-115 at

Norrish Rd closed due to a traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/kAuSMnZTQa — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 2, 2021

The Ford Expedition, which had 19 passengers, collided with a semi-truck filled with gravel, Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr., told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Isn’t Facing Charges After Horrible Car Crash)

Managing Director of the Emergency Room Department at El Centro Regional Medical Center Judy Cruz said in a press briefing Tuesday morning that the hospital believes there were 27 passengers in the SUV, however.

“We believe there was 27 passengers in this SUV that struck a semi-truck full of gravel,” Cruz said. “Fourteen were dead on the scene, 3 of them were flown out from the scene, 7 patients transported to El Centro REGional Medical Center where unfortunately one of those have died since arrival, and 2 patients were transferred to pioneer hospital.”

Estrada told the Daily Caller that most of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle and that he could confirm that at least 12 individuals had died on scene.

El Centro Regional Medical Center CEO Adolphe Edward said patients were “going through a difficult time as you can imagine” during the press briefing.

“This was a major accident and we are taking care of them in the emergency room department,” he continued.

Fifteen first responders and 5 fire engines responded to the scene, Deputy Fire Chief Sal Flores said, according to KNX 10.70.

The crash is under investigation.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Imperial County Police Department and the California Highway Patrol but did not receive a response at the time of publication.