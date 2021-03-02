‘WandaVision’ Most Watched Show On Major Streaming Sites

The Disney Plus series “WandaVision” is the most watched show compared to all other titles on major streaming platforms.

During the month of January, the hit Marvel series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany was the most viewed title across measured platforms, according to a February report by the Variety Intelligence Platform. (RELATED: Disney Releases New Clip Of ‘WandaVision’ With A Reference To ‘The Avengers’)

“WandaVision” took the top spot for streaming titles with an audience size figure of 8,127, which means the series was nearly 81.3 times more watched than the average title on major platforms, according to the report. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Connected-TV analytics provider TVision “determines viewing impressions by counting viewers who have watched a title for at least two minutes within a session of watching content for at least five minutes,” the report read.

Second on the list was Netflix’s hit “Bridgerton” with 6.8k, followed by Disney’s latest animated movie “Soul” at 6.5k.

The Biggest Burning Questions Before the ‘WandaVision’ Finale https://t.co/w74qd7UPrB — Variety (@Variety) March 2, 2021

The piece noted that the popularity of “WandaVision” proves to critics Disney Plus is not overly dependent on “The Mandalorian” series to drive subscription numbers. (RELATED: Disney+ Hits More Than 73 Million Subscribers)

In June, another Marvel series, “Loki,” will debut on the streaming platform.

Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fFKZDwBFEM — Loki (@LokiOfficial) February 24, 2021

Tom Hiddleston will be the star of the new series that centers around the popular Marvel villain. The show will take place after the events of Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” the New York Post reported.