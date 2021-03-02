Zlatan Ibrahimovic Continues To Say LeBron James Shouldn’t Talk About Politics, Says Athletes Should ‘Unite’ People

Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn’t backing down from his stance that LeBron James shouldn’t talk about politics.

The Swedish soccer star made some serious waves late last week when he said the Los Angeles Lakers star and other athletes should stick to sports instead of preaching about politics.

Zlatan believes LeBron should stay out of politics. pic.twitter.com/MKkZbMlzCW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 26, 2021

After LeBron responded saying he wouldn’t just stick to basketball, Zlatan decided to double down.

LeBron responded after Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticized him for his activism. “I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.” pic.twitter.com/VyKgBrYuiz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 27, 2021

According to TMZ, Zlatan addressed the issue during a Tuesday press conference and said, “Athletes unite the world, politics divide it. Our role is to unite the world by doing what we do best. Athletes should be athletes and politicians should do politics.”

Good for Zlatan for not backing down and running scared from his opinion. He’s 100% correct, and I couldn’t agree more with him if I tried.

I don’t care if you’re Republican or a Democrat. If you’re an athlete, you’re paid to win games. It’s that simple.

That’s what you do when you play sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

Being able to go off for 40 points in an NBA game doesn’t make you an expert on foreign or domestic policy. It just doesn’t.

Now, you’re welcome to have any opinion you want. This is America, but your political opinions aren’t extra important because you wear a sports jersey on TV a couple times a week.

Stick to what you know, and you’ll be shocked by how far it can take you.