Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Reportedly Welcome 6th Baby Via Surrogate, 5 Months After She Gave Birth

Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria (Hillary) Baldwin reportedly used a surrogate for baby number six.

A source confirmed the surrogacy to the People, although neither Alec nor Hilaria (Hillary) have confirmed it themselves. The baby announcement left fans confused since the couple welcomed baby number five in September.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin’s sixth child has “arrived via surrogate.” Meet their newest addition: https://t.co/OeDHNGt0v2 pic.twitter.com/ABQBERxfyM — E! News (@enews) March 3, 2021

Alec told fans to mind their own business Monday after people questioned the birth of baby number six. An Instagram user commented on Alec’s post about the baby asking who the mother was.

“Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant,” the commenter wrote, Page Six noted. “She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that. If you don’t want to say anything – why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise you 100 children in private.”

“You should shut the f*ck up and mind your own business,” Alec reportedly responded.