Buckingham Palace Is ‘Very Concerned’ Over Bullying Complaint Made Against Meghan Markle, Launches Investigation

Buckingham Palace has launched an investigation into a bullying complaint reportedly made against Meghan Markle, People magazine reported Wednesday .

The complaint was allegedly made against Markle by one of her former advisers while she was participating in her role as the Duchess of Sussex, The Times first reported Tuesday.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the palace said, according to People magazine. “Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” the statement reportedly continued.

A representative for Markle slammed the claim as “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” The Times reported.

The complaint against Markle came from her former communications secretary Jason Knauf in 2018, according to the outlet. Markle drove out two personal assistants and undermined the confidence of a third staffer, Knauf’s complaint reportedly claimed.

The allegation against Markle comes days before her and Prince Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air. The teasers for the interview have promised “shocking” details regarding the couple’s decision to “step back” from their royal roles permanently.