California City Bans All New Gas Stations To Fight Climate Change

A city in northern California made history by banning all new gas stations in an effort to fight climate change, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The Petaluma City Council voted unanimously on Monday to outright ban any future construction and renovation of gas stations, the AP reported. Officials will encourage owners to restructure the 16 gas stations currently operating in the city to serve climate-friendly vehicles, according to the outlet.

In doing so, officials hope Petaluma, a municipality of 58,000 people, can become carbon neutral by 2030.

Petaluma, a city of 58,000 people in Northern California, has become what’s believed to be the first municipality in the U.S. to ban all new gas stations. The city hopes to become carbon neutral by 2030. https://t.co/CqJhVVH0yq — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2021

“We need to do our part to help mitigate and adapt to our changing weather patterns that exist because of all the carbon we put in the atmosphere,” Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer, who led the legislation, said Tuesday, according to the AP.

“I hope other cities will follow suit, and if they have existing fossil fuel stations that satisfy the needs of their community, they too will decide that they don’t need anymore,” she added.

The historic resolution is expected to take effect 30 days after the city council’s approval, AP reported.

In September 2020, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the sale of gas-powered vehicles would be banned by 2035, as previously reported. (RELATED: Volvo Moves Towards All Electric Vehicles By 2030)