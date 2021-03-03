Creighton Basketball Coach Greg McDermott Apologizes For Using ‘Plantation’ Analogy

Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott has apologized for using a plantation analogy following a loss.

The Creighton coach released a statement late Tuesday afternoon addressing the situation, and wrote that after a loss to Xavier he said, “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McDermott wrote that he “sincerely” apologizes for his choice of words and is “committed” to ensuring “that this will never happen again and am using this as a learning experience.”

You can read his full statement below.

Is using a plantation analogy a great look for a college basketball coach? No, it’s really not. McDermott should have known better.

When speaking to a group of people, your words matter and you have to be smart with them.

At the same time, does this mean we should cancel the incredibly successful coach? The answer to that is a firm no.

He used a very poor choice of words when addressing his team following the Xavier loss, but we have no reason to believe he’s a bad guy.

You can tell from his apology that he’s incredibly sincere. He made a mistake, acknowledged the “terribly inappropriate analogy” and it’s now time to move on.

We don’t need to ruin a man’s life because he made a mistake. He apologized and that should bring an end to the situation.