Disney CEO Isn’t ‘Sure’ Movie Theaters Will Ever Go Back To Normal

Disney CEO Bob Chapek doesn’t know if movie theaters will ever return to normal.

Theaters have more or less become obsolete during the coronavirus pandemic as films are released straight to streaming services. In the eyes of the man running Disney, that might never change. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Chapek said the following at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, according to The Wrap:

The consumer is probably more impatient than they’ve ever been before. Particularly, since now they’ve had the luxury of an entire year of getting titles at home pretty much when they want them. So, I’m not sure there’s going back. But we certainly don’t want to do anything like cut the legs off a theatrical exhibition run.

I think Chapek is correct on this one. I don’t think we’re ever returning to normal when it comes to movie theaters.

Theaters might stay open for major hits, but the days of casually going to the theater to check out a film are over.

Why would I want to go to a movie theater and spend $50 when I can rent a movie at home for $20 with all the light beer and popcorn I can eat?

The answer is that I wouldn’t. As soon as Warner Bros. decided to drop its 2021 slate straight to HBO Max, a line was crossed that could never be uncrossed.

The ship of films going straight to streaming sailed as soon as we decided lockdowns were going to be our new normal.

People have found out how much they enjoy watching films at home instead of movie theaters. Given how much money you can save and how convenient it is, why would we ever want to go back?

Let us know in the comments if you plan on returning to theaters eventually or if you’re sticking to streaming going forward.