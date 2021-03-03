Man On The Street: Do You Miss Trump Yet?

The Daily Caller’s Lisa Bennatan and Caity McDuffee went to the streets of Washington, D.C., to ask people the same question Donald Trump asked the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), do they miss him yet?

Most people we talked to were happy that Trump left the White House.

“That would be a no, he is despicable lowest form of human being around. This is not a political thing, it’s very personal. He is a nasty piece of work,” one man said.

We also talked to Trump supporters, who do miss him already. (RELATED:‘I Think He’s Fading’: John Kasich Says Trump’s CPAC Speech Was ‘A Dud’)

“I do miss Donald Trump. A president comes in and signs 27 executive orders day one, there is something wrong with that,” another man answered.

Tune into the whole video to see whether or not people in Washington miss Donald Trump or not.

WATCH:

