Essential Car Accessories You Need In Your Life

Since most of us spend an ample amount of time in our cars every day, it’s important we have the right tools to keep them up-to-date and clean! With that being said, we’ve rounded up some car accessories to help with many of your automotive needs. These car essentials are products you definitely need in your life right now. Be sure to check them out below:

This wireless Qi charger can be placed on the vents on your dashboard or in your cupholder, thanks to the included cupholder attachment. Through infrared conduction, the charger automatically opens to secure your smartphone in place. Just simply place your phone in the charger and start on your journey!

Get it here for just $23!

If you’ve ever consumed a soda in your car, there’s a good chance some of it may have splashed into the bottom of your cup holder, leaving it sticky and messy. These cup holders are designed to stop drinks from spilling, thanks to their raised lip technology. Don’t let your car get icky, purchase these ingenious cup holders!

Get them here for only $15.99!

This dashcam received an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from more than 25,000 customers. Classified as an Amazon Choice product, this dashcam has a 1080P display that provides clear, high-def footage. With its built-in G sensor, this dash cam can automatically detect collisions as they happen, thus locking the footage to prevent any chance it could be erased.

Get it here for only $44.99!

This TICARVE Cleaning Gel will clean every little speck of dust on your dash. Seriously, it will!. It’s made from all-natural ingredients so it’s safe to touch your hands. This is a Brightbulb customer favorite. Thus, it’s an absolute must-have if you’re a car owner looking for a better way to keep your vehicle clean.

Get it here for the low price of $8.39!

Kids often make a mess in the car. It’s in their nature to do so! However, you can organize their chaos with this handy tool! Your child will love this organizer. It acts as a dry erase tray to color on and gives them the ability to watch tv on their tablets. It also comes with a cup holder for their juice boxes and mesh pockets so they can store snacks, markers, crayons, you name it!

Get it here for $23.99!

This #1 best-selling jump starter can start SUVs, trucks, or cars up to 30 times before having to recharge. With a full charge only taking 4.5 hours, I think we can all agree that’s quite impressive. Also, there is a fluorescent light that can be used as a strobe light, spotlight, SOS warning, or red light for 72 hours at a time just in case you find yourself in a challenging situation. It’s a great item to store in your garage or trunk if an emergency were to occur suddenly. This item is also a Brightbulb favorite for its handiness and reasonable price!

Get it here for only $79.99!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.