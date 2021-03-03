HART: Coke Capitulates To The Contemporary Cowardly Corporate Creed

Corporate America has not completely lost all its marbles, but the bag sprang a leak about 10 years ago.

Added to the many things that have made Atlanta spiral downhill is the wussification of the venerable Coca-Cola Company. Coke was invented by a Confederate officer, John Pemberton, a biochemist. After years of being well run by gutsy leaders, like most large corporations in America Coke has cowed to the PC Democrat overlords and has ordered its employees to act less white.

Atlanta, which now competes with Chicago for the crime capital of the United States, has been run by loony libs for years now. Pressure on companies which have not fled for the sensible suburbs to capitulate to the overlords is too much for the weak-willed Generation Wussie to stand up to.

Most large corporation managers are usually sharp-elbowed weasels willing to salute whatever flag goes up the pole. But gone are the days of rough and tumble leaders like Bernie Marcus of Home Depot and Jack Welch of GE. Now we have a generation of leaders who emasculate Mr. Potato Head and spend most of their working days in diversity lectures.

They are essentially putting workers in the coveted “reeducation camps” for which Dems have longed. The trifecta of the left is to have a trans woman of color in charge of our pending gulags.

This emasculating of the country, which some trace back to the domestication of cats, is ongoing. To his credit, the leader of China has told his country to “man up.” He created, and I am not making this up, The Proposal to Prevent the Feminization of Male Adolescents. He rightfully sees men these days as so weak, video game-playing and non-athletic that they are hurting society.

The leaders of this generation say they want to change the world, but they don’t even know how to change a tire.

It was sad at Coke when the white polar bear that had served them well for years had to go, replaced by George Hamilton, a man of some color. Bob Hope’s bandleader son, Les Brown Jr., was demoted. With that name, he has no future.

In the parking lot at Coke, hybrid cars get to park up front. If I worked there, I’d park my Yukon in one of the coveted spots, tell management that it identifies as a Nissan Leaf, and just dare them to fire me. And they would — because I am white.

Coke, the company that has sold sugar-laced, cocaine-derived syrupy drinks to the diabetes-prone African American community for over 100 years, is now going to lecture us on morality? And think of the caffeine they schlepp. They even have triple caffeine-infused Monster Beverages for those who never want to blink.

Even with this whiteness “introspection” that Coke is doing, they will not relinquish their East Lake golf tournament. Golf, probably the whitest thing on the planet if you do not count the Osmond family, will still be sponsored by Coke.

It is the smug self-satisfaction of these corporate goons that really makes them totally disliked. Coke runs itself. Why they even get paid much of anything these days still astounds me.

What corporations have come to realize, like actors, teachers and politicians, is that the media and the policing authorities of the Democrat Party will leave you alone and let you do just about anything if you repeat their dictates. And speaking of a man who has let his unwilling staffers know how he dictates, there is Governor Genius and leftist darling Andrew Cuomo of New York. Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein are so mad at Cuomo for sexual harassment allegations and lying about COVID nursing home deaths that they are going to impeach Donald Trump, Jr.

Biden announced plans to allow trans-gender men to compete as females in girls’ sports. It turns out the Eastern bloc Communists and Soviets didn’t cheat in past Olympics; they were just progressives, way ahead of their time.

I am glad to see my hero, Bruce Jenner, position himself/herself to make money out of this situation. He/she charges $30,000 per speech to do corporate events. It still takes balls to do that, so good for Caitlyn!

