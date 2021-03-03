HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses To Purdue 73-69

Wisconsin is in serious trouble after losing to Purdue 73-69 Tuesday night.

After losing to the Boilermakers, the Badgers are now 16-10, and I have no idea what our tournament position looks like. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What I do know is that this might be the most disappointing Wisconsin team that I’ve ever seen. How are we so bad with so much talent?

It makes no sense, but we just keep losing. We’re 1-4 in our last five games! On what planet is that acceptable?

Imagine telling Wisconsin fans that the Badgers would be 16-10 with one final regular season game remaining.

Nobody would have believed you, and I would have called you crazy. Yet, here we are, and I’m starting to wonder if we’ll even make March Madness.

We play Iowa on the road in our final regular season game, and I’m seriously concerned that we’re going to get blown out.

If we finish the regular season at 16-11, do we make March Madness? Maybe, but we’ll certainly not be in a comfortable position. That much is for sure.

At the end of the day, Greg Gard is the head coach, and he has to ultimately take responsibility for this situation. Our program has failed to meet expectations this season and the buck stops with him. It’s that simple.

We play Iowa at 12:30 EST on Fox this Sunday. Let’s just bring this regular season to an end. I’m sick and tired of all the losing.