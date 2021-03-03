Editorial

Jill Biden Wows In Pretty White Dress And Pink Jacket Combo During Trip To Connecticut School

U.S. first lady Biden tours elementary school in Meriden, Connecticut

Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

First lady Jill Biden wowed Wednesday when she stepped out in a pretty dress and jacket combo during her trip to a Connecticut school.

The first lady looked striking in the scoop-neck white number that went down to her knees as she joined Education Secretary Miguel Cardona during a tour of Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden, Connecticut, where she visited with teachers and kids.  (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the great spring look with a long-sleeve rose-colored button-up jacket, loose hair and taupe-colored high heels.

Judging by the pictures from today’s trip, a good time was had by all.

Several photos and clips have since surfaced on social media from the FLOTUS’ school visit. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

Later, the first lady’s expected to take a tour Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pennsylvania, according to a FLOTUS press release.