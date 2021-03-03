ESPN Currently Projects Wisconsin As A 6 Seed In March Madness

Wisconsin is a six seed in the latest March Madness projections from ESPN.

Joe Lunardi updated his bracket Wednesday morning following another night of action in the world of college basketball, and the Badgers are slotted in as a six seed following our loss to Purdue.

I don’t want to sound dramatic, but we damn sure don’t deserve to be a six seed. At this point, anything above an eight seed is a gift.

I was shocked when I woke up this morning, checked Lundardi’s latest projections and saw us as a six seed.

We’re 16-10! On what planet does that earn you a six seed. We’ve looked like absolute trash over our last several games.

We don’t even look like a tournament team. We should be about a 10 seed, and that might be too generous. Our guys need a wakeup call.

It’s that simple, and dropping us far down the seeding line might be enough to get the job done.

If we actually end up as a six seed in the tournament, I’ll be blown away. That’s far too good of a seed for what we’ve seen on the floor. You might call that harsh. I call it being honest.