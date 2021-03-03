Watch Michael B. Jordan In The Trailer For ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’

The first trailer is out for “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” and it looks awesome.
The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description: “A former Navy SEAL uncovers a large conspiracy while avenging his wife’s murder.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
Yeah, that’s going to be good enough for me, folks! Watch the adrenaline-packed trailer below.
Who is ready to run through a wall right now? Yeah, my hand is high up in the air. This movie looks absolutely awesome.
I’m a huge junkie for action movies, and I love Tom Clancy content. He’s one of the most entertaining authors the world has ever seen.
Add in the fact Michael B. Jordan is leading the way, and I see no situation where “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” isn’t lit.
View this post on Instagram
Did I mention Taylor Sheridan was involved with writing the film? What more do I need to say! All the pieces are here for a major hit!
You can check out “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” starting April 30 on Amazon Prime, and make sure to check back for my full review. There’s a zero percent chance that I miss this one.