Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Stole Over $40,000 Worth Of Lottery Tickets

The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $40,000 in lottery tickets.

Dylan Barrett allegedly stole the tickets in January and police have been looking for him ever since, according to a Jan. 15 Facebook post by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“Last time we posted, he had stolen several lottery tickets. Now, he’s graduated to stealing entire towers of lottery tickets. As of today, he’s hit seven times, totaling over $40k in tickets!” the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a Facebook post Jan. 15. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Forced To Return $4 Million Lottery Ticket To The Shop Where She Works)

Police apprehended Barrett on Tuesday nearly two months after the original post that asked for the public’s help in finding him.

“Today, our Violent Crimes Apprehension Team (VCAT) had the pleasure of making Mr. Barrett’s acquaintance during a pursuit-turned-foot-chase,” the Oklahoma City Police Department said Tuesday in a Facebook post. “Mr. Barrett decided to show off his running skills. While he could run … he couldn’t hide.”

Police apprehended Barrett in the bed of a pickup truck after chasing him on foot.

According to the Facebook post from Tuesday, Barrett is facing multiple charges associated with stealing the lottery tickets, as well as the police chase.

The thefts of lottery tickets came as the Mega Millions jackpot grew to the second-largest amount in January. The final winner from Michigan won $1.05 billion after the drawing Jan. 22.