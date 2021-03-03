Man Allegedly Intentionally Drives His Vehicle Into A Parked Car In Wild Viral Video

One man has been accused of intentionally ramming his vehicle into a parked car.

According to a Tuesday night report from Peyton Yager, police in Enid, Oklahoma were told that an unnamed man smashed his vehicle into the park car because he was confronted about allegedly harassing a woman. As I'm sure you can guess, the man was arrested.

Correction: According to police, a different woman told officers this man had been harassing her a few days before the above incident. This separate woman said when her boyfriend went to confront this man and asked him to leave Sonic, the driver hit the boyfriend with his car. — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) March 3, 2021

You can watch the absolutely insane video below. It's wild.

VIDEO: According to @enidpolice, a 34yo Enid man was arrested after he intentionally drove into his ex-wife’s vehicle and house, hoping she was outside. Police say a few days before this incident, the driver hit his ex-wife’s boyfriend with his car in a Sonic parking lot. @kfor pic.twitter.com/BQqb56p4fI — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) March 3, 2021

Folks, what do we all think about this absolutely insane video? I'm not sure I even understand the point the man was allegedly trying to prove.

So, if we believe the story told to the cops, he was harassing a woman, was told to stop by the woman's boyfriend and then proceeded to smash his own vehicle into a parked car.

How does destroying your own vehicle prove a point to anyone? It's just going to destroy your own property and get you arrested.

It makes no sense at all. In fact, it sounds insanely stupid.

Next time, grab a beer and chill out. It’s just not worth doing what this man allegedly did.