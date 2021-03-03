Editorial

Man Allegedly Intentionally Drives His Vehicle Into A Parked Car In Wild Viral Video

Oklahoma Crash Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/peytonyager/status/1366922413406060549)

(Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/peytonyager/status/1366922413406060549)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

One man has been accused of intentionally ramming his vehicle into a parked car.

According to a Tuesday night report from Peyton Yager, police in Enid, Oklahoma were told that an unnamed man smashed his vehicle into the park car because he was confronted about allegedly harassing a woman. As I’m sure you can guess, the man was arrested. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can watch the absolutely insane video below. It’s wild. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Folks, what do we all think about this absolutely insane video? I’m not sure I even understand the point the man was allegedly trying to prove. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

So, if we believe the story told to the cops, he was harassing a woman, was told to stop by the woman’s boyfriend and then proceeded to smash his own vehicle into a parked car. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

How does destroying your own vehicle prove a point to anyone? It’s just going to destroy your own property and get you arrested. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

It makes no sense at all. In fact, it sounds insanely stupid.

Makes No Sense GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Next time, grab a beer and chill out. It’s just not worth doing what this man allegedly did.