REPORT: Sexual Assault Suspect Falls Off Building While Fleeing Authorities, Dead On Scene

Brianna Lyman Reporter
A suspect accused of sexual assault died Wednesday after falling from the top of an apartment building in Washington, D.C., while fleeing from police, according to reports.

The unidentified suspect broke into two occupied residences in a building located in the 2500 block of Porter Street Northwest, police said, according to NBC 4 Washington. Police say the suspect then assaulted one female victim, according to the report. (RELATED: Seven-Year-Old’s Sexual Assault Live-Streamed During Break From Online Class)

The suspect tried to flee from police and fled to the roof, where the suspect tried to hang off the ledge but ended up plummeting from the building, NBC 4 Washington reported.

“The suspect attempted to evade apprehension by going to the roof of the building and hanging over the ledge,” police said, according to Fox News. “The suspect fell from the building and was pronounced dead on the scene.”

An investigation into the case remains ongoing.

On average, there are approximately 433,648 victims of rape and sexual assault each year in the U.S., according to RAINN. The organization estimates that one out of every six American women has been the victim of attempted or completed rape.

The Daily Caller has reached out to local police but did not receive a response at the time of publication.