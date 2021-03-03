Editorial

Sidney Crosby Placed On The NHL’s Coronavirus List

Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Sidney Crosby has landed on the NHL’s coronavirus list.

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Michael Sullivan announced Tuesday that Crosby has been placed on the coronavirus list, and he didn’t play Tuesday night in the team’s win over the Flyers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known if Crosby has coronavirus or whether he was just potentially exposed to a high risk close contact.

Another day passes in the world of sports, and we get some more bad coronavirus news. Not even Sidney Crosby could avoid ending up on the NHL’s COVID list.

It’s proof that nobody is truly safe when it comes to the terrible virus.

 

Hopefully, Crosby being placed on the NHL’s coronavirus list is nothing more than a move being done out of an abundance of caution.

Nobody wants to see the face of the NHL miss time because of coronavirus. I don’t care who you cheer for, hockey is better when Sidney Crosby is playing.

 

The NHL has done a nice job recently of handling coronavirus. Now, it’s just time to get Crosby off of the list and back on the ice!