Report: Sofia Vergara Wins Legal Battle, Judge Rules Ex Can’t Use Frozen Embryos Without Her Consent

Sofia Vergara reportedly won her years-long legal battle against her ex-fiance after a judge ruled that he can’t use the actress’s frozen embryos without her consent.

The L.A. County Superior Court judge permanently blocked Nick Loeb from being able to use the embryos Vergara and he created with a surrogate while they were together, People magazine reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Sofia Vergara’s Embryo Fight Is Getting Escalated)

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the court granted the 48-year-old actress a Permanent Injunction and prevents Loeb from using the frozen embryos “to create a child without the explicit written permission of the other person.” (RELATED: Sofia Vergara’s Ex-Fiance: Keeping Embryos Frozen Is Just Like ‘Killing Them’)

The judge also decided that the “Form Directive” the star actress and Loeb signed with the ART Reproductive Center in Beverly Hills back in 2013 when they were together is still valid. The form states that “both parties” had to agree in order to do anything with the embryos, the outlet reported.

The superstar actress’ ex had previously attempted to get custody of the fertilized eggs in Louisiana through a trust in the state in hopes of giving them legal status. The court sided in January with Sofia and the case was dismissed.

As previously reported, Vergara and Nick split up in May 2014, after the two underwent in vitro fertilization the year prior.

Sofia later married Joe Manganiello in November 2015. She also has one child, a son named Manolo, from a prior relationship.