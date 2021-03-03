STUDY: Golf Fans Are The Angriest On Twitter

Golf fans are apparently the angriest sports fans on Twitter.

According to BroBible, a study from OnlineGambling with data from BuzzSumo found that golf fans are the most upset on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Soccer, baseball, the NFL and boxing rounded out the top five.

Golf? Really? Golf fans are the worst fans on Twitter? I find that really hard to believe. Hell, I find it borderline impossible to believe.

Golf fans are like finance bros. What do they have to be angry about?

If you asked me what I’d expect the results to be before telling me, I 100% would have put college football fans at number one and NFL fans at number two.

Football fans are a different kind of beast. That’s just a fact. Football isn’t just a game in large parts of the country.

It’s a religion and a reason to go to war. Granted, this is only anger on Twitter, but I’d still expect football fans to lead the way.

I know that when the Badgers are playing, I’m 100% locked in. The beer is cold, the food is good and I will get pissed off if things aren’t going well.

As many of you have seen with your own eyes, I don’t hold back after a loss.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

