Tim Allen Says He ‘Liked’ That Donald Trump ‘Pissed People Off,’ Absolutely Rips The Government For Wasting Tax Money

Tim Allen liked the fact so many people hated former President Donald Trump.

The Hollywood superstar recently did a wide-ranging interview with Marc Maron, and it’s full of great quotes. When it comes to the former President, he didn’t mind the fact so many people were outraged by him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that. So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd,” Allen, who attended the 2017 inauguration, said when talking about Donald Trump, according to HuffPost.

On his own politics, Allen bashed the “silent partner” taking half of his money once he got rich, and also noted how he doesn’t like to “preach anything” when it comes to his beliefs.

“I just had this silent partner who took half of my money and never gave me anything for it, and that was the taxes. I’ve never liked taxes. Whoever takes the taxes and never tells me what they do with it, I’m a fiscal conservative person with money,” Allen explained when talking about being taxed so much.

You can listen to his full comments in the podcast link below.

So whatever you want about Trump, Republicans and Democrats, but it’s pretty refreshing to hear a guy like Tim Allen just be so open with his thoughts.

He didn’t hold back at all during that interview with Maron, and you can tell that he’s a straight shooter. He’s not a nut job at all.

The dude just wants to be left alone, keep all his money and he’s sick and tired of people sneering down at others.

Obviously, it’s not a secret at all that Allen leans to the right. That’s been known for a solid amount of time, but as he noted in the interview, he doesn’t “preach” to anyone.

He has his views, doesn’t really think America needs to have them shoved down his throat and he sticks to producing entertaining content.

It’s almost like that formula should be one that’s replicated by everyone else in Hollywood.

Props to Allen for keeping it real. It’s a refreshing change of pace.