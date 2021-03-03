If You Haven’t Watched Tucker Carlson On Dr. Seuss, You Need To Right Now

Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched a tirade Tuesday against attempts to cancel the late children’s book author Dr. Seuss.

Carlson argued that, despite claims to the contrary, Seuss was as far from "racist" as one could possibly be.

WATCH:

Carlson began with a clip from a few years earlier in which former Democratic Georgia state Rep. LaDawn Jones had argued that Seuss was a racist, basing her findings primarily on “stereotypical” imagery in his illustrations.

“Now at the time, what you just heard seemed incomprehensible, in fact as we noted, kind of demented,” Carlson said, adding that he thought of all the criticisms one could make about Seuss, “racist” might be the least accurate. “Dr. Seuss was not a racist. Dr. Seuss was a preachy liberal, he was an evangelist against bigotry. He wrote an entire shelf of books against racism, and not in a subtle way. They were clearly, explicitly against racism. That was the whole point of writing them was to teach children not to be racist.”

Carlson went on to argue that attempts to “cancel” Dr. Seuss were not the result of his supposed racism, but rather the result of his attempts to combat it.

“Canceling Dr. Seuss isn’t stupid. It’s intentional. They’re banning Dr. Seuss not because he was a racist but precisely because he wasn’t,” Carlson said, using Seuss’ book “The Sneetches” as his prime example.

“In case you haven’t already read it to your kids 50 times and know it by heart, here is the plot. There’s a group of furry pear-shaped animals that live on what looks like a far-away planet,” Carlson explained. “There were two groups of sneetches in the stories. Those with star-shaped designs on their stomachs and those without. There’s no real difference between the two groups, but the sneetches don’t know that. They’re convinced stars are all important so they spend the entire story jockeying for position based on the relative starness.”

Carlson detailed the sneetches’ struggle to gain social status either because of the star or the lack thereof — which ended when everything got so jumbled that no one could tell which was which anymore.

“Underneath the stars, they’re all the same, they’re all sneetches. Who cares who got a star? What matters isn’t the group where you came from. What matters is you. Even a five-year-old gets the point of the story,” Tucker concluded. “At the deepest level it doesn’t matter what we look like, because underneath it all, we’re all the same. We’re all human beings. We’re in this together! All that outward appearance stuff is pointless. It just makes people hate each other. And it makes us look ridiculous. If there’s a more powerful statement on the universal brotherhood of man, it’s probably not in the children’s section of the book store.”