UK Brewery Creates Limited-Edition Cadbury Creme Egg Beer

A brewery in the United Kingdom is taking an Easter candy favorite, the Cadbury Creme Egg, and turning it into a limited-edition beer.

“We can’t wait for people to try our very first beer and raise a glass to five delicious decades of Cadbury Creme Egg,” Raphael Capitani, brand manager of Cadbury Creme Egg, shared with AdWeek.com Tuesday.

To celebrate, we've partnered with Goose Island UK to create a Limited Edition Creme Egg beer! Launching 11am 03.03.21

The Mondelez-owned brand has collaborated with Goose Island to create the limited-edition brew called the Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout, AdWeek reported. (RELATED: Virginia Brewery Offers $20K A Year For Gig Hiking And Drinking Beer)

“It is made with a blend of malted barley, oats, wheat, milk sugar, cacao nibs and vanilla beans that ‘lift the creme and chocolatey notes to deliver a celebratory beer that is smooth, rich and eggsellently balanced,’ said the brand,” read a description of the beer.

“The tasty flavors of the stout complement the iconic Cadbury Creme Egg; we wanted to big up the chocolate and creaminess of the beer while keeping it super drinkable,” U.K. head brewer at Goose Island Andrew Walton explained in a press release, according to Fox News.

The beer’s name is a reference to the Goose Islands’ 50th-anniversary bash, “Golden Goobilee,” which began in January, AdWeek reported.